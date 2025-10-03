Irobot Corp (IRBT) volume hits 2.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) established initial surge of 8.72% at $3.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRBT posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$13.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $125.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.78.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Irobot Corp industry. Irobot Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.77%, in contrast to 43.95% institutional ownership.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Irobot Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.25% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Irobot Corp (IRBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, IRBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Irobot Corp (IRBT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Irobot Corp, IRBT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.65% While, its Average True Range was 60.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Irobot Corp (IRBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.