Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) EPS is poised to hit 0.46 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.69% at $19.57, before settling in for the price of $20.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JACK posted a 52-week range of $16.53-$54.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $369.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.06.

Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Jack In The Box, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.66%, in contrast to 127.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s SVP, CHF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER sold 589 shares at the rate of 19.74, making the entire transaction reach 11,627 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,693. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER sold 152 for 29.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,419. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,732 in total.

Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jack In The Box, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.59% and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in the upcoming year.

Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.49.

In the same vein, JACK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.47% While, its Average True Range was 51.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.22 that was higher than 1.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.