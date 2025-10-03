Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) is predicted to post EPS of -0.46 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) established initial surge of 0.43% at $4.7, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBLU posted a 52-week range of $3.34-$8.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -124.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $364.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $291.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.39.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Jetblue Airways Corp industry. Jetblue Airways Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.96%, in contrast to 67.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 7.50, making the entire transaction reach 112,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,833.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jetblue Airways Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -124.06% and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in the upcoming year.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, JBLU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jetblue Airways Corp, JBLU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 23.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.27% While, its Average True Range was 30.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was lower than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.