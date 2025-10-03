Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) EPS is poised to hit 0.30 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $28.22, before settling in for the price of $28.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMI posted a 52-week range of $22.60-$31.48.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 4.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.47.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Kinder Morgan Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.78%, in contrast to 67.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s V.P., Corporate Development sold 23,867 shares at the rate of 27.61, making the entire transaction reach 658,908 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,653.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.39% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.15, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.96.

In the same vein, KMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.09% While, its Average True Range was 66.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was lower than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.