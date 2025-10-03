Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.10

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.50% to $39.38, before settling in for the price of $40.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNTK posted a 52-week range of $39.25-$67.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.52.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Kinetik Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.59%, in contrast to 76.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,262,090 shares at the rate of 44.16, making the entire transaction reach 188,213,894 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.23% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.43, and its Beta score is 3.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.79.

In the same vein, KNTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kinetik Holdings Inc, KNTK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73% While, its Average True Range was 29.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.76 that was higher than 1.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.