Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) 20 Days SMA touch -0.40%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) started slowly as it slid -5.94% to $34.54, before settling in for the price of $36.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KGS posted a 52-week range of $29.25-$50.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 227.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Kodiak Gas Services Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.36%, in contrast to 73.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 shares at the rate of 34.21, making the entire transaction reach 342,110,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,762,573. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,222,338 for 36.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 116,052,503. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,548,985 in total.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 227.28% and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in the upcoming year.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.83, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.59.

In the same vein, KGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kodiak Gas Services Inc, KGS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.53 million was better the volume of 1.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.87% While, its Average True Range was 42.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.07 that was higher than 1.04 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.