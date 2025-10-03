Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.86 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) had a quiet start as it plunged -14.78% to $13.43, before settling in for the price of $15.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOD posted a 52-week range of $1.92-$19.39.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -21.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $709.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.19.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Kodiak Sciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.83%, in contrast to 81.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 723 shares at the rate of 3.65, making the entire transaction reach 2,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 183,316.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.49% and is forecasted to reach -3.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.48.

In the same vein, KOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.79, a figure that is expected to reach -1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kodiak Sciences Inc, KOD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.29% While, its Average True Range was 51.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.96 that was higher than 0.80 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.