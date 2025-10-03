Lam Research Corp (LRCX) surge 14.72% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.94% to $146.99, before settling in for the price of $142.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LRCX posted a 52-week range of $56.32-$143.09.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.27 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.26 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $185.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.99.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Lam Research Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.45%, in contrast to 85.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 20 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 110,080 shares at the rate of 90.00, making the entire transaction reach 9,907,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 179,084.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.57% and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lam Research Corp (LRCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.35, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.24.

In the same vein, LRCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.16, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lam Research Corp, LRCX]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.79% While, its Average True Range was 89.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Lam Research Corp (LRCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.76 that was higher than 2.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.