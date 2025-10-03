Lantronix Inc (LTRX) 20 Days SMA touch 13.66%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) established initial surge of 16.12% at $5.33, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTRX posted a 52-week range of $1.91-$5.06.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.06%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $208.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lantronix Inc industry. Lantronix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.51%, in contrast to 29.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 12,993 shares at the rate of 4.64, making the entire transaction reach 60,288 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000 for 5.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,993 in total.

Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.11% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lantronix Inc (LTRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.78.

In the same vein, LTRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lantronix Inc (LTRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lantronix Inc, LTRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.01% While, its Average True Range was 73.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Lantronix Inc (LTRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.