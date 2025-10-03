Liveperson Inc (LPSN) EPS growth this year is -24.53%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.13% to $0.5, before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPSN posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.08.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.28% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9004, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9622.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Liveperson Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.64%, in contrast to 16.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 25 ’25, this organization’s CFO and COO sold 446,601 shares at the rate of 0.63, making the entire transaction reach 280,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,527,209. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 24 ’25, Company’s EVP, Policy & General Counsel sold 157,203 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,453. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,192,230 in total.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liveperson Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.53% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liveperson Inc (LPSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, LPSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liveperson Inc (LPSN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Liveperson Inc, LPSN]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.66 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.78% While, its Average True Range was 16.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Liveperson Inc (LPSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0754 that was lower than 0.0759 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.