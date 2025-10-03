LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Moves 7.63% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) set off with pace as it heaved 7.63% to $1.27, before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMFA posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$5.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 29.46% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6040, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8111.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. LM Funding America Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.41%, in contrast to 12.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18 ’24, this organization’s Vice President of Operations sold 500 shares at the rate of 2.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,818. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04 ’24, Company’s Vice President of Operations sold 500 for 2.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,444. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,318 in total.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

LM Funding America Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.83% and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in the upcoming year.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LM Funding America Inc (LMFA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.61.

In the same vein, LMFA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA)

Going through the that latest performance of [LM Funding America Inc, LMFA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.38 million was inferior to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.32% While, its Average True Range was 55.12.

Raw Stochastic average of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0772 that was lower than 0.2524 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.