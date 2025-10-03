Lucid Group Inc (LCID) volume hits 8.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.80% to $24.1, before settling in for the price of $24.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LCID posted a 52-week range of $15.25-$36.40.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 54.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.67.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Lucid Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.75%, in contrast to 16.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 30 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 374,717,927 shares at the rate of 2.59, making the entire transaction reach 970,894,149 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,205,602,291. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 31 ’24, Company’s Director bought 21,470,459 for 2.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,629,959. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,227,072,750 in total.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.76% and is forecasted to reach -6.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lucid Group Inc (LCID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.97.

In the same vein, LCID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.53, a figure that is expected to reach -2.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lucid Group Inc, LCID]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.91 million was inferior to the volume of 11.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.13% While, its Average True Range was 72.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Lucid Group Inc (LCID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.23 that was lower than 1.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.