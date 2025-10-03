MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $418.66K

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) established initial surge of 8.43% at $1.8, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAIA posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$3.48.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -11.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5828, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7727.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MAIA Biotechnology Inc industry. MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.63%, in contrast to 6.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 19,230 shares at the rate of 1.30, making the entire transaction reach 24,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,324,289. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s Director bought 33,333 for 1.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,305,059 in total.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.19.

In the same vein, MAIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MAIA Biotechnology Inc, MAIA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.51% While, its Average True Range was 69.20.

Raw Stochastic average of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0789 that was lower than 0.0994 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.