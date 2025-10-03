Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.55 million

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.41% at $2.97, before settling in for the price of $3.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRVI posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$8.53.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -64.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -64.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -214.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $758.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.01.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.30%, in contrast to 77.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 5.03, making the entire transaction reach 125,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,618.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -214.93% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -64.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.51.

In the same vein, MRVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.24 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.37% While, its Average True Range was 61.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was higher than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.