MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.03

MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.42% to $16.75, before settling in for the price of $17.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MBX posted a 52-week range of $4.81-$27.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $748.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.97.

MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. MBX Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.79%, in contrast to 42.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 666,666 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 11,999,988 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,219,440. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08 ’25, Company’s Director bought 7,693 for 5.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,312. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,329 in total.

MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

MBX Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.49% and is forecasted to reach -2.78 in the upcoming year.

MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.50.

In the same vein, MBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX)

[MBX Biosciences Inc, MBX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.18% While, its Average True Range was 55.86.

Raw Stochastic average of MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.82 that was higher than 1.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.