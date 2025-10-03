McGraw Hill Inc (MH) latest performance of -3.15% is not what was on cards

As on Thursday, McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE: MH) started slowly as it slid -3.15% to $11.7, before settling in for the price of $12.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MH posted a 52-week range of $12.04-$17.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.23 billion.

McGraw Hill Inc (MH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. McGraw Hill Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 86.90%, in contrast to 0.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s EVP & CDIO bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 17.00, making the entire transaction reach 42,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25 ’25, Company’s EVP & CHRO bought 4,000 for 17.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000 in total.

McGraw Hill Inc (MH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

McGraw Hill Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year.

McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE: MH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for McGraw Hill Inc (MH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, MH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of McGraw Hill Inc (MH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [McGraw Hill Inc, MH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.25 million was better the volume of 0.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.38% While, its Average True Range was 21.58.