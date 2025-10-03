Merck & Co Inc (MRK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.34

As on Thursday, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) started slowly as it slid -0.69% to $89.51, before settling in for the price of $90.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRK posted a 52-week range of $73.31-$114.60.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.50 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.50 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $223.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.88.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Merck & Co Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 25 ’25, this organization’s SVP Fin. – Global Controller sold 4,262 shares at the rate of 82.76, making the entire transaction reach 352,723 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,778.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.64% and is forecasted to reach 9.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Merck & Co Inc (MRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.80, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.19.

In the same vein, MRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.49, a figure that is expected to reach 2.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Merck & Co Inc, MRK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 18.92 million was better the volume of 15.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.37% While, its Average True Range was 74.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Merck & Co Inc (MRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.05 that was higher than 1.86 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.