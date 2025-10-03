Meta Platforms Inc (META) last month volatility was 1.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.35% at $727.05, before settling in for the price of $717.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, META posted a 52-week range of $479.80-$796.25.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.16 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1826.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $752.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $666.65.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Meta Platforms Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.85%, in contrast to 68.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 519 shares at the rate of 741.50, making the entire transaction reach 384,838 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,832. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 517 for 748.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 387,088. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,026 in total.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.32% and is forecasted to reach 30.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Platforms Inc (META). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.33, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.43.

In the same vein, META’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 27.61, a figure that is expected to reach 6.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 30.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.56% While, its Average True Range was 34.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Platforms Inc (META) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.58 that was higher than 14.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.