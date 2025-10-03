Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.24 million

As on Thursday, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.34% to $2.18, before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MIST posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$2.75.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 28.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $185.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.71.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.74%, in contrast to 20.26% institutional ownership.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.79% and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.97.

In the same vein, MIST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, MIST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.39 million was lower the volume of 1.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.97% While, its Average True Range was 77.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.09 that was lower than 0.11 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.