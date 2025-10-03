MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) volume hits 1.45 million: A New Opening for Investors

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.06% at $21.85, before settling in for the price of $22.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNSO posted a 52-week range of $13.94-$27.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $306.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $300.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.62.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.85%, in contrast to 8.09% institutional ownership.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.13% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.73, and its Beta score is 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57.

In the same vein, MNSO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.40% While, its Average True Range was 26.62.

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was higher than 0.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.