MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) last month volatility was 16.40%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 11.68% to $1.53, before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNY posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$2.40.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7940, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1402.

MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. MoneyHero Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.48%, in contrast to 0.21% institutional ownership.

MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

MoneyHero Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.78% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MoneyHero Ltd (MNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96.

In the same vein, MNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MoneyHero Ltd (MNY)

[MoneyHero Ltd, MNY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.20% While, its Average True Range was 44.23.

Raw Stochastic average of MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2918 that was higher than 0.1645 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.