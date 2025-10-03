National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) last month volatility was 3.61%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.59% to $4.3, before settling in for the price of $4.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCMI posted a 52-week range of $4.12-$7.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $402.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.55.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. National Cinemedia Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.71%, in contrast to 56.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s EVP – General Counsel sold 9,039 shares at the rate of 4.44, making the entire transaction reach 40,162 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,998. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30 ’25, Company’s President – Sales & Marketing sold 1,835 for 4.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,153. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,471 in total.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

National Cinemedia Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.35% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.75.

In the same vein, NCMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [National Cinemedia Inc, NCMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million was inferior to the volume of 0.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.56% While, its Average True Range was 26.53.

Raw Stochastic average of National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.