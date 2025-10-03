Neogenomics Inc (NEO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.63

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.04% at $8.98, before settling in for the price of $8.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEO posted a 52-week range of $4.72-$19.11.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.60.

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Neogenomics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.19%, in contrast to 97.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 5.62, making the entire transaction reach 112,322 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,332. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 06 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 17,900 for 5.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,954. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,066 in total.

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neogenomics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.11% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neogenomics Inc (NEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

In the same vein, NEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neogenomics Inc (NEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.47% While, its Average True Range was 69.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Neogenomics Inc (NEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.44 that was higher than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.