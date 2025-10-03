Neurogene Inc (NGNE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $135.44K

As on Thursday, Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ: NGNE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.72% to $20.98, before settling in for the price of $17.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGNE posted a 52-week range of $6.88-$74.49.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -10.74% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $299.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.08.

Neurogene Inc (NGNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Neurogene Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.50%, in contrast to 96.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 6,797 shares at the rate of 15.15, making the entire transaction reach 103,003 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,794.

Neurogene Inc (NGNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neurogene Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.28% and is forecasted to reach -5.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -23.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ: NGNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neurogene Inc (NGNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.07.

In the same vein, NGNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.63, a figure that is expected to reach -1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neurogene Inc (NGNE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Neurogene Inc, NGNE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.2 million was lower the volume of 0.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.86% While, its Average True Range was 71.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Neurogene Inc (NGNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.23 that was lower than 1.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.