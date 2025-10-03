Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) last month performance of 3.38% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) set off with pace as it heaved 5.94% to $2.14, before settling in for the price of $2.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXDR posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$2.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $210.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $828.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.92.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.62%, in contrast to 35.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 13,484 shares at the rate of 2.20, making the entire transaction reach 29,672 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,506.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 559.95.

In the same vein, NXDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nextdoor Holdings Inc, NXDR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.3 million was inferior to the volume of 2.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.67% While, its Average True Range was 52.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.09 that was higher than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.