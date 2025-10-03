NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) PE Ratio stood at $27.24: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.62% at $78.18, before settling in for the price of $78.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEE posted a 52-week range of $61.72-$86.10.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $161.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.19.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. NextEra Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 82.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s EVP Power Generation Division sold 808 shares at the rate of 77.90, making the entire transaction reach 62,943 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,459.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.39% and is forecasted to reach 3.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.24, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.10.

In the same vein, NEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.28% While, its Average True Range was 75.41.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.38 that was lower than 1.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.