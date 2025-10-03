NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Moves -3.30% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.30% at $5.86, before settling in for the price of $6.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGL posted a 52-week range of $2.64-$7.15.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.51% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $749.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.56.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. NGL Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.70%, in contrast to 38.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 5.80, making the entire transaction reach 580,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 729,500. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 45,000 for 4.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 215,852. This particular insider is now the holder of 648,000 in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.28.

In the same vein, NGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.16% While, its Average True Range was 41.39.

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.