Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) EPS growth this year is 34.48%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.46% to $7.38, before settling in for the price of $7.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAGE posted a 52-week range of $3.18-$14.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $588.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.59.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Niagen Bioscience Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.52%, in contrast to 36.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel bought 273 shares at the rate of 7.86, making the entire transaction reach 2,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,251. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13 ’24, Company’s Director sold 37,161 for 6.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 229,956. This particular insider is now the holder of 244,179 in total.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niagen Bioscience Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.48% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.37, and its Beta score is 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.19.

In the same vein, NAGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)

[Niagen Bioscience Inc, NAGE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.68% While, its Average True Range was 21.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.54 that was lower than 0.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.