Nike, Inc (NKE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.30

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.50% at $74.57, before settling in for the price of $74.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKE posted a 52-week range of $52.28-$85.23.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.29% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.89.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. Nike, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.90%, in contrast to 67.01% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s EVP: Chief Legal Officer sold 1,019 for 74.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,058. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,855 in total.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nike, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.96% and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nike, Inc (NKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.22, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.63.

In the same vein, NKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nike, Inc (NKE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days Average volume was 31.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 16.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.44% While, its Average True Range was 65.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Nike, Inc (NKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.73 that was higher than 1.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.