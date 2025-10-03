No matter how cynical the overall market is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.84%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) flaunted slowness of -5.07% at $13.29, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $14.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMLX posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$15.15.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -78.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -78.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.96.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.39%, in contrast to 70.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Co-Chief Executive Officer sold 29,975 shares at the rate of 14.38, making the entire transaction reach 430,952 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,325,301. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 8,828 for 14.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,669. This particular insider is now the holder of 148,141 in total.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.56% and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -78.71% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.72.

In the same vein, AMLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, AMLX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.11% While, its Average True Range was 54.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.83 that was higher than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.