No matter how cynical the overall market is Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) performance over the last week is recorded -6.60%

As on Thursday, Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE: LION) started slowly as it slid -3.98% to $6.51, before settling in for the price of $6.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LION posted a 52-week range of $5.55-$9.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -270.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.51.

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Lionsgate Studios Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.14%, in contrast to 55.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 5.63, making the entire transaction reach 2,815,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,476,036. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 09 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 72,089 for 5.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 402,804. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,548,125 in total.

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lionsgate Studios Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -270.09% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year.

Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE: LION) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, LION’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lionsgate Studios Corp, LION], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.68 million was better the volume of 2.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.76% While, its Average True Range was 36.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.25 that was lower than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.