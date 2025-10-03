No matter how cynical the overall market is Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) performance over the last week is recorded 7.23%

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.11% at $6.38, before settling in for the price of $6.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $3.01-$10.33.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 59.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -292.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $940.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.64.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Lumen Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.31%, in contrast to 71.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 42,000 shares at the rate of 4.29, making the entire transaction reach 180,205 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 518,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15 ’25, Company’s EVP and CFO bought 40,000 for 4.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 177,548. This particular insider is now the holder of 535,000 in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -292.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -24.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.98.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 13.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.91% While, its Average True Range was 67.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.