No matter how cynical the overall market is ProKidney Corp (PROK) performance over the last week is recorded 6.11%

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) established initial surge of 6.92% at $2.78, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PROK posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$7.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $818.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.64.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ProKidney Corp industry. ProKidney Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.41%, in contrast to 30.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Regulatory Officer sold 103,480 shares at the rate of 3.02, making the entire transaction reach 312,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.81% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProKidney Corp (PROK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1543.59.

In the same vein, PROK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProKidney Corp (PROK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ProKidney Corp, PROK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.45% While, its Average True Range was 60.27.

Raw Stochastic average of ProKidney Corp (PROK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.