No matter how cynical the overall market is Redwire Corporation (RDW) performance over the last week is recorded 15.62%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) set off with pace as it heaved 13.10% to $10.36, before settling in for the price of $9.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDW posted a 52-week range of $6.39-$26.66.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -53.57%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.73.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Redwire Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.21%, in contrast to 21.62% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,000,000 for 7.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,130,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.68% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Redwire Corporation (RDW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.71.

In the same vein, RDW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Redwire Corporation, RDW]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.04 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.21% While, its Average True Range was 73.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Redwire Corporation (RDW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.62 that was lower than 1.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.