No matter how cynical the overall market is U.S. Bancorp (USB) performance over the last week is recorded -2.28%

As on Thursday, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.06% to $47.91, before settling in for the price of $47.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USB posted a 52-week range of $35.18-$53.98.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.42.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. U.S. Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 81.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s EVP and Controller sold 19,903 shares at the rate of 46.40, making the entire transaction reach 923,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,139. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21 ’25, Company’s SEVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 23,727 for 46.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,099,438. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,346 in total.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.78% and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.86% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Bancorp (USB). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.47, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.96.

In the same vein, USB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [U.S. Bancorp, USB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.15 million was lower the volume of 10.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.35% While, its Average True Range was 36.12.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.87 that was higher than 0.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.