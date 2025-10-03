No matter how cynical the overall market is VerifyMe Inc (VRME) performance over the last week is recorded 2.73%

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 10.13% to $0.98, before settling in for the price of $0.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRME posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$5.00.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9142, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9699.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. VerifyMe Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.80%, in contrast to 10.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 14,000 shares at the rate of 0.71, making the entire transaction reach 9,939 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 328,911. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 14,000 for 0.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,925 in total.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 53.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.63% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VerifyMe Inc (VRME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.97.

In the same vein, VRME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VerifyMe Inc (VRME)

[VerifyMe Inc, VRME] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.94% While, its Average True Range was 54.37.

Raw Stochastic average of VerifyMe Inc (VRME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1123 that was higher than 0.0665 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.