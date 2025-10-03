No matter how cynical the overall market is Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) performance over the last week is recorded 17.98%

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 14.96% at $2.69, before settling in for the price of $2.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRAP posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$2.66.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $136.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.73.

Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. Wrap Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.26%, in contrast to 8.90% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29 ’25, Company’s President and COO sold 96,988 for 1.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 126,666. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,012 in total.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 42.32.

In the same vein, WRAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21.

Technical Analysis of Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.44% While, its Average True Range was 71.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was higher than 0.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.