Novagold Resources Inc (NG) is predicted to post EPS of -0.03 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.64% to $9.65, before settling in for the price of $10.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NG posted a 52-week range of $2.26-$10.16.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.87%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $406.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $304.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.38.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Novagold Resources Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.18%, in contrast to 62.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,824 shares at the rate of 5.23, making the entire transaction reach 20,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,735. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 4.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,348 in total.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Novagold Resources Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.77% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novagold Resources Inc (NG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 26.91.

In the same vein, NG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

[Novagold Resources Inc, NG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.67% While, its Average True Range was 79.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Novagold Resources Inc (NG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was higher than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.