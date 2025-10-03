NPK International Inc (NPKI) surge 0.44% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, NPK International Inc (NYSE: NPKI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.67% to $11.29, before settling in for the price of $11.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NPKI posted a 52-week range of $4.76-$11.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $953.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.94.

NPK International Inc (NPKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. NPK International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.42%, in contrast to 89.94% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s President & CEO sold 1,000 for 10.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,095,913 in total.

NPK International Inc (NPKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

NPK International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.78% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

NPK International Inc (NYSE: NPKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NPK International Inc (NPKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.11, and its Beta score is 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.06.

In the same vein, NPKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NPK International Inc (NPKI)

Going through the that latest performance of [NPK International Inc, NPKI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million was inferior to the volume of 0.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.93% While, its Average True Range was 58.26.

Raw Stochastic average of NPK International Inc (NPKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.30 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.