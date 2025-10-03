NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) volume hits 18.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 7.92% at $39.51, before settling in for the price of $36.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMR posted a 52-week range of $11.08-$53.50.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -34.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.18.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. NuScale Power Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.84%, in contrast to 67.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 909,055 shares at the rate of 36.72, making the entire transaction reach 33,377,507 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,956,632. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29 ’25, Company’s Director sold 697,210 for 38.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,154,059. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,865,687 in total.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.01% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 51.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 200.53.

In the same vein, SMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.17 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 12.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.83% While, its Average True Range was 53.78.

Raw Stochastic average of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.28 that was lower than 3.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.