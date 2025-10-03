Nutrien Ltd (NTR) last month performance of 5.23% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.51% to $59.75, before settling in for the price of $56.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTR posted a 52-week range of $43.69-$65.08.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.35% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $487.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $487.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.81.

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. Nutrien Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 76.15% institutional ownership.

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.11% and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd (NTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.40, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.18.

In the same vein, NTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

[Nutrien Ltd, NTR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.05% While, its Average True Range was 60.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd (NTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.63 that was higher than 1.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.