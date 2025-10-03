Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) plunge -4.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) flaunted slowness of -4.20% at $24.16, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $25.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OII posted a 52-week range of $15.46-$30.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Oceaneering International, Inc industry. Oceaneering International, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.94%, in contrast to 96.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 24.25, making the entire transaction reach 242,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,340.

Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.02% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year.

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oceaneering International, Inc (OII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.19, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.75.

In the same vein, OII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International, Inc (OII)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Oceaneering International, Inc, OII]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.19% While, its Average True Range was 42.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75 that was higher than 0.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.