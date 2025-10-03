Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.84

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) set off with pace as it heaved 6.25% to $2.04, before settling in for the price of $1.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMEX posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$2.29.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6900, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0000.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.47%, in contrast to 20.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 18 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 473,591 shares at the rate of 1.72, making the entire transaction reach 816,708 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,401,098. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 409,100 for 1.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 696,656. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,991,998 in total.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 148.70.

In the same vein, OMEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51.

Technical Analysis of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, OMEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.44 million was inferior to the volume of 7.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.62% While, its Average True Range was 60.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1600 that was higher than 0.1600 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.