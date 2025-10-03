Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) volume hits 1.15 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.59% to $4.84, before settling in for the price of $5.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $4.56-$15.54.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -35.63% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $373.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.31.

Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Owens & Minor, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.98%, in contrast to 106.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 shares at the rate of 5.15, making the entire transaction reach 3,708,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,282,955. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 492,852 for 5.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,617,044. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,100,807 in total.

Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.23% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.63% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Owens & Minor, Inc, OMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.53 million was inferior to the volume of 1.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.94% While, its Average True Range was 41.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was lower than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.