Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) EPS is poised to hit -0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) set off with pace as it heaved 6.93% to $9.87, before settling in for the price of $9.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDYN posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$14.95.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.09% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $414.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.76.

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palladyne AI Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.55%, in contrast to 18.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2,512 shares at the rate of 7.42, making the entire transaction reach 18,632 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,585. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21 ’25, Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER sold 3,236 for 7.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,002. This particular insider is now the holder of 190,419 in total.

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palladyne AI Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.27% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 46.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 94.96.

In the same vein, PDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Palladyne AI Corp, PDYN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.82 million was inferior to the volume of 3.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.39% While, its Average True Range was 77.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.68 that was lower than 0.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.