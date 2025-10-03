Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) last week performance was 3.30%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) flaunted slowness of -0.42% at $18.8, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $18.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDE posted a 52-week range of $4.58-$19.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 355.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $642.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $631.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.57.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coeur Mining Inc industry. Coeur Mining Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.74%, in contrast to 76.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 125,000 shares at the rate of 14.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,831,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,197,309. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 125,000 for 14.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,820,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,322,309 in total.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 355.56% and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in the upcoming year.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.21, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.54.

In the same vein, CDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coeur Mining Inc, CDE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 16.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.97% While, its Average True Range was 77.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.01 that was higher than 0.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.