Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Enviri Corp (NVRI) last week performance was -3.99%

Enviri Corp (NYSE: NVRI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.71% at $11.55, before settling in for the price of $12.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVRI posted a 52-week range of $4.72-$12.84.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -495.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $931.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.51.

Enviri Corp (NVRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. Enviri Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.55%, in contrast to 101.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec. bought 40,127 shares at the rate of 6.27, making the entire transaction reach 251,596 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,357. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s SVP and CFO bought 40,297 for 6.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,003. This particular insider is now the holder of 132,431 in total.

Enviri Corp (NVRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -495.24% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Enviri Corp (NYSE: NVRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enviri Corp (NVRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, NVRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enviri Corp (NVRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enviri Corp (NYSE: NVRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.50% While, its Average True Range was 37.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Enviri Corp (NVRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was higher than 0.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.