Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) last week performance was -57.66%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) had a quiet start as it plunged -48.16% to $0.29, before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FPAY posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.37.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -15.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 422.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7533, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2315.

FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. FlexShopper Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.51%, in contrast to 15.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 128,668 shares at the rate of 1.31, making the entire transaction reach 168,555 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,181,445. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 24 ’25, Company’s Director bought 20,600 for 1.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,042,558 in total.

FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 422.73%.

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FlexShopper Inc (FPAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, FPAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of FlexShopper Inc (FPAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [FlexShopper Inc, FPAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.51% While, its Average True Range was 10.39.

Raw Stochastic average of FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0809 that was lower than 0.0819 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.