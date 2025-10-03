Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as General Motors Company (GM) last week performance was -2.03%

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) flaunted slowness of -3.23% at $59.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $61.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GM posted a 52-week range of $41.60-$62.14.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $957.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $950.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.07.

General Motors Company (GM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the General Motors Company industry. General Motors Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.18%, in contrast to 86.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 6,600 shares at the rate of 61.95, making the entire transaction reach 408,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,513. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26 ’25, Company’s Vice President & CAO sold 23,400 for 61.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,427,538. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,007 in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.72% and is forecasted to reach 10.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for General Motors Company (GM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.41, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, GM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.31, a figure that is expected to reach 2.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [General Motors Company, GM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.03% While, its Average True Range was 47.33.

Raw Stochastic average of General Motors Company (GM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.28 that was higher than 1.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.