Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Spire Global Inc (SPIR) last week performance was 15.92%

As on Thursday, Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.12% to $13.11, before settling in for the price of $11.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPIR posted a 52-week range of $6.85-$21.43.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $427.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.35.

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Spire Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.81%, in contrast to 40.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 22 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 20,799 shares at the rate of 10.92, making the entire transaction reach 227,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,593,400.

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in the upcoming year.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc (SPIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.29.

In the same vein, SPIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc (SPIR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Spire Global Inc, SPIR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 0.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.69% While, its Average True Range was 78.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Spire Global Inc (SPIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.66 that was higher than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.